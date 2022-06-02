BPCL wins award for cargo handling

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has received the award for excellence in business performance in cargo handling at Cochin Port for 2021-22. The Kochi Refinery team led by BPCL chief general manager (Manufacturing) M Sankar received the award from Cochin Port Authority chairperson M Beena last Thursday.

Commissioner of Customs P K Mohammed Yousaf, Naval Officer-in-Charge Commodore Rajesh Kumar Yadav and Cochin Port Deputy Conservator Capt Joseph Alappat were present on the occasion. The Cochin Port handled 20 million tonnes of cargo belonging to BPCL in 2021-22. This amounts to 58 per cent of the cargo handled by Cochin Port.