STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cracking a hit-and-run, filmy style

Even a tiny detail left by the perpetrator proves vital. Investigators the world over have always been vigilant in spotting minute details to understand criminal minds.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even a tiny detail left by the perpetrator proves vital. Investigators the world over have always been vigilant in spotting minute details to understand criminal minds. The same approach helped the Palarivattom police to solve a hit-and-run case in 2021. 

Two migrant labourers, 44-year-old Bishnu Mondal and 42-year-old Nipun Biswas, were returning home from work one night during the second lockdown. While near Padivattom, they were hit by a pick-up van, which sped away. 

Police inquiry got stuck in the early stages, as CCTV visuals were grainy or blurry. “It was difficult to identify the vehicle that hit the migrant workers,” said former Palarivattom Station House Officer Girish N, who led the probe. 

“After checking CCTV footage from nearly 100 cameras, we managed to zero in on the vehicle. Unfortunately, we were unable to identify its registration number.” Subsequently, the investigation team decided to analyse the footage to spot any distinctive feature of the vehicle. 

“Almost 90 per cent of owners will make a few alteration to their vehicles,” Girish said.  “We analysed the video with the help of actor Lal’s editing studio near Palarivattom. We identified some distinctive features of the vehicle, including the modified bumper, broken mirrors, altered body and three reflectors.”  Girish and his team then connected with informers and drivers, who used to help the police. 

“We shared the features of the vehicle via WhatsApp. One of our informers spotted the vehicle near Thevakkal. Our team rushed to the spot and took the driver, Martin, into custody,” the officer said. As the police closed the case, Martin’s arrest helped bedridden Bishnu, who had undergone a major brain surgery, claim insurance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp