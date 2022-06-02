Cracking a hit-and-run, filmy style

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even a tiny detail left by the perpetrator proves vital. Investigators the world over have always been vigilant in spotting minute details to understand criminal minds. The same approach helped the Palarivattom police to solve a hit-and-run case in 2021.

Two migrant labourers, 44-year-old Bishnu Mondal and 42-year-old Nipun Biswas, were returning home from work one night during the second lockdown. While near Padivattom, they were hit by a pick-up van, which sped away.

Police inquiry got stuck in the early stages, as CCTV visuals were grainy or blurry. “It was difficult to identify the vehicle that hit the migrant workers,” said former Palarivattom Station House Officer Girish N, who led the probe.

“After checking CCTV footage from nearly 100 cameras, we managed to zero in on the vehicle. Unfortunately, we were unable to identify its registration number.” Subsequently, the investigation team decided to analyse the footage to spot any distinctive feature of the vehicle.

“Almost 90 per cent of owners will make a few alteration to their vehicles,” Girish said. “We analysed the video with the help of actor Lal’s editing studio near Palarivattom. We identified some distinctive features of the vehicle, including the modified bumper, broken mirrors, altered body and three reflectors.” Girish and his team then connected with informers and drivers, who used to help the police.

“We shared the features of the vehicle via WhatsApp. One of our informers spotted the vehicle near Thevakkal. Our team rushed to the spot and took the driver, Martin, into custody,” the officer said. As the police closed the case, Martin’s arrest helped bedridden Bishnu, who had undergone a major brain surgery, claim insurance.