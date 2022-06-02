Dementia kiosk at Fort Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District administration and the Center for Neuroscience (CNS) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have set up a dementia kiosk in Fort Kochi to spread awareness among the public about the disease.

The kiosk was initiated as part of the ‘Bodhi’ project, a collaborative effort of CUSAT and the social justice department, to make Ernakulam dementia-friendly.

The project is coordinated by the interdisciplinary research and action programme ‘Prajna’ at the CNS. As per the project, awareness programmes on dementia will be conducted at educational institutions, local bodies, residents association, Asha and anganwadi workers. “Creating awareness about dementia, healthcare, and other dementia patient-friendly services are the few motives of the project. ” said Antony Kureethara, Fort Kochi councillor.