STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Dementia kiosk at Fort Kochi

The kiosk was initiated as part of the ‘Bodhi’ project, a collaborative effort of CUSAT and the social justice department, to make Ernakulam dementia-friendly.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Depression, Stress

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District administration and the Center for Neuroscience (CNS) at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have set up a dementia kiosk in Fort Kochi to spread awareness among the public about the disease. 

The kiosk was initiated as part of the ‘Bodhi’ project, a collaborative effort of CUSAT and the social justice department, to make Ernakulam dementia-friendly.

The project is coordinated by the interdisciplinary research and action programme ‘Prajna’ at the CNS. As per the project, awareness programmes on dementia will be conducted at educational institutions, local bodies, residents association, Asha and anganwadi workers. “Creating awareness about dementia, healthcare, and other dementia patient-friendly services are the few motives of the project. ” said Antony Kureethara, Fort Kochi councillor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Dementia
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp