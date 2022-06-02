STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DNA test reveals skeleton on rail track was of a youth

Police to probe murder angle | Death happened 6-8 months ago

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: DNA test results have confirmed that the skeleton recovered from the railway track leading to the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) in Vallarpadam belongs to a male aged between 25 and 35. The police received the test result from the Chemical Laboratory in Kakkanad on Wednesday, an officer told TNIE.

“The DNA test report estimates the death happened six to eight months ago,” the police officer said.
The skeleton -- with knees bent -- was found on May 19 in a duct between the second and third pillars of the railway bridge used exclusively by goods trains to ICTT. Neither clothes nor hair was found at the place. The skeletal remains were moved to the Ernakulam General Hospital and samples sent to the Chemical Laboratory for the DNA test. 

The skeleton was found decaying with holes in several parts, said an officer with the Ernakulam North police station which had registered a case for unnatural death. “There is a possibility of homicide behind the incident as the place from where the skeleton was recovered is not accessed by the public. Also, goods trains have not been operating through the track for the past several years,” the officer said.

The Kochi City police have written to the district crime record bureaus (DCRBs) to share information regarding persons reported missing over the past two or three years.  “We have received the details of around 80 missing persons from the DCRBs of five police districts. We are expecting information from other districts soon. We can now scrutinise people belonging to the age-group mentioned in the DNA test report and try to identify the person,” the officer said.

The police believe there is a high chance of the deceased having been murdered at the site and the body dumped in the duct. “To reach the place, one has to walk four or five kilometres from the Perandoor railway bridge from where the elevated railway track begins. Moving a body over such a long distance would be a tough task. 

Mystery remains
The skeleton ­­— ­­­­with knees bent — was found on May 19 in a duct between the second and third pillars of the railway bridge used exclusively by goods trains to ICTT. Neither clothes nor hair was found at the place. It was found decaying with holes in several parts.

