Ernakulam sees spike in Covid cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the recent lull in number of Covid infections saw complacency setting in, and confidence growing that the pandemic is over, the virus still seems to be far from beaten. The daily number of Covid cases being reported in Kochi has been slowly creeping up. As many as 463 new Covid cases were reported in the district on Wednesday.

In the wake of rising number of Covid cases, the district health department has advised the public to strengthen Covid measures, including wearing masks, sanitising and maintaining social distance in public places.

“People have taken Covid curbs lightly. They are not wearing masks in public places and social distancing is not being followed. There are Covid cases among us and it is necessary to take precautions against it,” DMO V Jayasree said. According to the health department, around 360 Covid cases and two deaths were reported on Tuesday in the district.