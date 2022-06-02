Issues sorted, FACT Township School welcomes back its students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Till the end of April, the students, parents and teachers of FACT Township High School at Eloor were on tenterhooks worrying whether they would have to say goodbye to the education institution. However, things have changed for the better and on Wednesday, the students walked into the school campus bursting with excitement and joy.

“We had a very elaborate programme arranged for the students on the first day of school. It was a happy occasion that saw participation from the FACT management too,” said C J Jose, headmaster. According to him, things are really looking up for the school. “We even saw a good number of students joining LKG besides a few new admissions in higher classes,” he said.

“We have settled all our issues with the FACT management which heeded to our request regarding the lease,” he added. According to him, the FACT management has agreed to allow the FACT Employees Educational Service Society to pay the licence fee in instalments of `5 lakh over a period of three years.

“Already the first instalments have been paid,” he added. The society had been asked to vacate the premises for defaulting in payment of licence fee and security deposit since 2016. Following this, the district administration had put forth a suggestion to check for the feasibility of setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya on the premises. A team comprising officials from the KV and the district collector had visited the school.

“However, no decision was taken by the KV officials. Apparently, they were not satisfied with the facilities. Also, no word was heard from the technical education department,” he said. The school has everything, said Jose. “However, the only thing that can be pointed out as a problem is the building which is 60-years-old,” he added. After getting a lease of life, the school authorities are planning a lot of new programmes that will see to the holistic development of the students.