Kochi Tattoo studio rape survivor moves HC seeking to cancel the bail granted to her assailant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government on a petition filed by the victim in the Kochi Tattoo studio rape case seeking to cancel the bail granted to tattoo artist Sujeesh PS, the main accused in the case.

Raghul Sudheesh, counsel for the victim, pointed out that Sujeesh was arrested by the police on her complaint that the accused raped her when she went to the tattoo studio at Kunnumpuram in Cheranelloor to get a tattoo done. Though the accused was kept in custody for around 25 days, he was granted conditional bail by the Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court.

The petitioner pointed out that Sujeesh was also accused of raping another woman and the Cheranelloor police have booked another case against him. Besides, there were complaints of sexual harassment by several other women. Five other FIRs were registered against him for sexual harassment by women who are not related to each other. The investigation is in an advanced stage and if the accused continues to be on bail, he may try to tamper with the evidence and topple the investigation, she said.

There is every chance of the accused influencing or intimidating the witnesses. The sessions court has failed to take note of several other instances of sexual harassment and rape committed by the accused. Even a foreign national has complained of sexual harassment by the accused when she went to the studio to get a tattoo done.

If the accused continues to be on bail, he will attempt to tamper with the evidence and try to influence the witnesses. The gravity of the offence, the conduct of the accused, and the societal impact of an undue indulgence by the court at a time when the investigation is at the threshold, should be considered. The High Court should interfere to prevent the miscarriage of justice and to bolster the administration of the criminal justice system, the petitioner said.