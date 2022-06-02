STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No honking or overtaking in Kochi city: Kerala HC

Order applicable to drivers of buses and autorickshaws | Public transport vehicles must use only left lane

Vepery traffic police use cartoon characters to raise awareness on road safety on Sunday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: No more overtaking, honking or speeding. In a major relief to Kochiites, the Kerala High Court has imposed much-welcomed curbs on private buses and autorickshaws plying in Kochi city.
In an order dated May 31, Justice Amit Rawal directed the city police commissioner and the regional transport office to “immediately issue an order” prohibiting honking and overtaking by private buses within city limits. 

Buses overtaking each other or private vehicles posed a risk to life of people on the road and those travelling in other vehicles, the court noted. Henceforth, buses should “ply on the extreme left side of the road without overtaking each other or other private vehicles”, the judge ordered, adding that the new rules “shall also be applicable to the autorickshaws”. Highlighting the issue of speeding, the court directed authorities to ensure installation of speed governors in buses as well as autorickshaws.

The court also observed that many buses in the city appeared to be “very old”. Referring to the Motor Vehicles Act, it highlighted the need for a timeline on issuing of fitness certificates. “In other words, whether it can be permitted beyond 15 years by relaxation or granting exemptions,” the judge noted.
Notably, the court’s directions came in a judgment on a plea by 18 autorickshaw owners, who had challenged some RTO restrictions on vehicles plying within city limits.

“While dealing with the writ petition, this court has come across that many autorickshaws plying in Kochi... do not follow the traffic rules,” Justice Amit observed. “They adopt the rule of convenience and not the actual rules by stopping at their convenience for picking up passengers midway of the journey and beyond the capacity granted in the permit”, which poses a risk of accident.He also directed the authorities to ensure that the registration of the autorickshaws is commensurate with the per capita population of the city, so as to prevent congestion of roads.

Key High Court directives 

Ensure buses/autorickshaws ply only on left side of road
Prevent overtaking
Install speed governors
Reduce congestion on city roads

