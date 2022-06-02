School reopening: A new dawn in Kerala

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There was an unusual bustle in Kochi on Wednesday. One could sense a spurt of blossoming life and promise — blessed by the mandatory June 1 monsoon shower — as schools reopened after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. Besides the city’s workforce speeding to offices, children, along with their doting parents, headed to various schools with ‘josh’. Some, of course, were a little grumpy.

Parents, meanwhile, seemed less anxious and more eager about sending their children to school. Breaking the “gadget addiction” was what many were concerned about. “Children ended up spending hours scrolling on their devices, which were initially meant just for online classes. Now, with the schools open, they’ll be more engaged in academics and co-curricular activities. I hope there would be a positive change,” said Sangeetha Jyothi, a parent.

Greets Public School vice-principal Belinda Vivera agreed. “The school’s environment is important for kids of all ages,” she said. “We’ll be initiating awareness classes, counselling. Parents are demanding more interaction time and have suggested organising study tours.” She added that teachers, too, have been missing their students. “Without them, the school seemed to be just a concrete structure, lifeless. We are happy to see them back,” Belinda said.

At the school, the mood was happy, indeed, with Disney characters welcoming the students. There was joy and perplexity in the air. And, as speakers started belting out upbeat music, children gambolled their way into the new academic year. Catching up with old friends was the best part, said sisters Vriti and Mishti studying in Classes 9 and 7, respectively, at Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir, Giri Nagar. “Met old friends, and made some new ones,” they said, beaming. “Our principal and teachers, too, were happy to see us.”

At Chinmaya Vidyala, Vaduthala, only 75 per cent of the students attended the first day. “To avoid traffic congestion near the school, we had asked only classes 5 to 12 to attend day one,” said principal Pratiba V. Teachers at the school stuck welcome charts around the campus. Most schools in the city ensured that children were given a pleasant welcome. At Sree Rama Varma LP School, classrooms (I to IV) were decorated with glossy materials, balloons and ribbons. The early birds rushed to the classrooms to play with the balloons.

Seven-year-old Avantika, however, sat quietly on a bench, bewildered. “She is excited; she has been waiting for this moment for some time now,” said her mother Shareela K A, a daily wager. “She has been diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. She was not sent to kindergarten. She attended online classes, and has been eagerly awaiting the school experience.” Busy interacting with children, the school’s headmistress, Srikala P A, said Covid safety measures were in place on the campus. “Masks and sanitisers will be made available,” she said. “After school hours, we expect health officials to sanitize the classrooms.”