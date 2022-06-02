Vaxing and waning 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Covid vaccination among children and adolescents has picked up pace in the state, a section of parents is still confused whether to get their kids jabbed or not. About 43 lakh students returned to school on Wednesday. As per official data, among the children between the ages of 12 and 15, 52 per cent have taken the first dose and 14 per cent have received the second dose. While 82 per cent of the children between the ages of 15 and 17 have got the first dose and 54 per cent have taken the second dose.

“There is no need to hurry. The children should acquire immunity naturally,” believes Sanjeev (name changed), parent of an eighth standard student. Like him, some parents feel there would be pressure from the school authorities to vaccinate children. “I do not want to rush, but I fear my child will face isolation if he is not vaccinated at school,” said Deepa V, a parent.

Meanwhile, health authorities note there has been a spike in Covid cases recently, and getting children vaccinated is an effective strategy to minimise the severity of the virus even if a new variant occurs. After more than a gap of two months, the number of Covid cases crossed 1,000 in the state on Tuesday. Recently, Covid clusters were reported at a city college following a mass cultural event. Health experts warn the reopening of schools is likely to trigger more cases.

“The urgency for vaccination has declined after the third wave, as the cases dropped drastically,” said a senior health department official. “Many are postponing the vaccination of their children. As schools reopen, Covid clusters are likely to form and protection offered by vaccines is essential to minimise the severity of the disease, especially in case of another wave.”

The official adds that many private hospitals are not stocking vaccines for children. “It’s risky for the private hospital to procure and keep vaccines for children. Only a very small section of hospitals are giving vaccines in the private sector,” the official added. District medical officer V Jayasree said about 80,000 students come under the 12-14 age group in Ernakulam.

“Of this, 76 per cent have been vaccinated. In the 15-17 age category, 88 per cent has been covered. Vaccination among children is picking up slowly. The numbers will improve.” she said. Health experts also remind that following Covid protocol is vital. “Children are using masks, and the school authorities should continue to implement guidelines strictly,” said Kerala Government Medical Officers Association president Dr G S Vijayakrishnan. He added that the schools should ensure proper ventilation in all classrooms. “Windows and doors should be kept open,” he said.