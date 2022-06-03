Help comes riding in

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the pandemic spread and the two-wheeler riders were in trouble to find a mechanic, Jeevan A, a mechanic based at Ponnurunni, created a collective of mechanics. Sometimes when a rider approaches a nearby mechanic in an emergency, it might be difficult to get necessary parts to repair the vehicle. This is where the group comes in. If anyone in the group has that particular part, they will send it to the mechanic in need.

In two-and-a-half years, the forum Asset-Based Community Development (ABCD) on Whatsapp grew exponentially. Now, seven similar groups with more than 2,000 mechanics are carrying out the much-needed service all over the state.

“One of our mechanics working in Munnar, Radhakrishnan, needed an oil seal in an emergency. When he informed the group, another member from Thiruvananthapuram, Sumesh, bought it from a shop there and handed it over to Radhakrishnan. The cost of the oil seal might be very less, but the effort he took was commendable and it was made possible through the group,” said Shiyad C A, from AR Motors in Palarivattom.

Only one mechanic from a workshop will be part of the group to reduce duplication. Daily from 9pm to 10.30pm the group also holds technical discussion about a vehicle and its complaints. The technical talk team under Shiyad takes regular training and classes. The team recently organised multiple offline classes in Kochi, Kozhikode and Alappuzha.

“The aim is to create a brotherhood among the two-wheeler workshops in Kerala,” said Jeevan. “We are also planning to give the benefits from the companies directly to the mechanics,” he added. The group is also helpful towards long-distance riders. While travelling, they can share the location and the group members will offer support to the riders, especially during night.

