‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’: Biennale from Dec 12 

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation announced the 5th edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale scheduled to open on December 12, 2022 until April 10, 2023. Curated by Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao and titled ‘In Our Veins Flow Ink and Fire’, the exhibition will bring together 80 artists and collectives with over 45 new commissions. Originally scheduled for December 2020 and postponed due to the pandemic, the event will be held across multiple venues in Fort Kochi and Ernakulam.

This edition also marks 10 years of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and the foundation is implementing reforms and unveiling new programme structures. The board of trustees of the Kochi Biennale Foundation welcomed Aarti Lohia, Amrita Jhaveri, Jitish Kallat, Mariam Ram and Shabana Faisal as trustees to help guide the foundation over the forthcoming editions.

‘Mario D’Souza has been appointed as the director of programmes and will conceive a four-month-long discursive programme comprising artist presentations and workshops, performance, video and cinema alongside education-led verticals including Students Biennale and Art by Children (ABC), said the officials.

Schedule of programmes will be announced in September 2022, they added. Meanwhile, in her curatorial framework, Shubigi Rao noted, “A biennale can be so much more than a mere accumulation of coincidental collisions. As a bulwark against despair, the biennale as commons may seem an impossible idea.

But we remember the ability of our species, our communities, to flourish artistically even in fraught and dire situations, with a refusal in the face of disillusionment to disavow our poetry, our languages, our art and music, our optimism and humour. To envision this biennale as a persistent yet unpredictable murmuration in the face of capriciousness and volatility comes from my unshakeable conviction in the power of storytelling as strategy, of the transgressive potency of ink, and transformative fire of satire and humour”.

