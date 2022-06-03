Moto E32s: Looks at its best

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Motorola has launched its budget-friendly smartphone Moto E32s, an altered version of its predecessor Moto E32. Though the device costs below J10,000, the brand has not made any compromises with its design. The sleek and stylish design looks more premium than ever. The back panel made of glossy acrylic glass can seem fragile and breakable, but Motorola kept the same built quality — the sturdy design that the brand is popular for. The glossy appeal picks up smudges so a case is necessary and the edition also comes with one. The acrylic glass does accentuate the overall look, especially in Slate Grey and Misty Silver colours.

The device is equipped with a 6.5 inch HD+ IPS display and a peak brightness of 500 nits. A 90Hz refresh rate too is offered even at this price. Interestingly, E32s is IP52 rated for dust and water resistance. The Panda Glass protection in the front promises to be scratch resistant. The thick bezels on the display can be overlooked, considering the price.

MediaTek Helio G37 SoC is used to power the new edition. There are two variants — 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. The dedicated slot for the micro SD card can extend the storage up to 1TB. The device has a 5,000mAh battery and is capable of 15W charging though it only provides a 10W charger.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Motorola Moto E32s on the rear has a triple camera setup featuring a 16mp primary camera. The single front camera setup features an 8mp sensor. Motorola also offers two years of Android security updates. The edition has a number of pre-installed apps, including Facebook, Daily Hunt etc. E32s will likely face competition from Realme C31, Redmi 10A, and Redmi 10. However, with sleek design and performance it offers a mighty competition.

Spec

Display: 6.5 inch HD+ IPS

Battery: 5,000mAh

Storage: 3GB of RAM and 32GB

4GB of RAM and 64GB

Camera: Rear camera : 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel

Front camera: 8-megapixel

Price: For a limited time the base variant is priced at J 8,999

Higher variant: J 9,999

Moto E32s will go on sale from June 6 on Reliance Digital, Jio Mart, Jio Mart Digital, and Flipkart

