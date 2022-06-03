Poet from Aluva bags international lit award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Poet Meera Vineeth Kodakadath has won this year’s Panorama International Promising Woman Litterateur Award. The aluva native bagged the award for her collection of poems titled ‘Harboured Whisper’.

Meera Vineeth was born in Thrissur as daughter of Premachandran Unni and Kodakadath Latha Devi. She is the granddaughter of renowned Malayalam writer and eminent critic D Padmanabhan Unni. The teacher by profession and a passionate dancer published her first anthology ‘Symphony of the Ocean’ — a collection of poems right from her childhood — a couple of years ago.

Meera’s inspirations for her poems comes from her travels into nature. The collection ends with a verse titled death, which explores the afterlife and its many possibilities. Symphony of Oceans contains 45 poems written during her childhood to until recently. Her poem ‘Harboured Whisper’ had also won Panorama Youth Literary Award in 2021. A few of her poems were published in various printed and online, magazines.