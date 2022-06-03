Police launch inquiry into death of woman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe into the incident in which a woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in the city. The deceased Sangeetha, daughter of KP Sajeevan and Sheeba, residents of ERG Colony, Mathai Manjooran Road, had earlier lodged a complaint with Ernakulam Central police alleging harassment by her husband suspecting infidelity.

Hours after this, she was found hanging at her house. She was living separated from her husband Sumesh, a Thrissur native, said police. They belonged to different castes but had married two years ago after they fell in love. However, she had approached Thrissur police and Ernakulam North police alleging that her husband abandoned her.

Alleging that police did not initiate action on her complaint, she approached Central Police with the same complaint on Wednesday. The police said that in her complaint she had not raised the issue of dowry harassment. However, the family members of the woman lodged a complaint on Thursday alleging dowry harassment by her husband and family.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).