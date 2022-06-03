STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Police launch inquiry into death of woman

The police have launched a probe into the incident in which a woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in the city. 

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a probe into the incident in which a woman allegedly died by suicide at her home in the city. The deceased Sangeetha, daughter of KP Sajeevan and Sheeba, residents of ERG Colony, Mathai Manjooran Road, had earlier lodged a complaint with Ernakulam Central police alleging harassment by her husband suspecting infidelity.

Hours after this, she was found hanging at her house. She was living separated from her husband Sumesh, a Thrissur native, said police. They  belonged to different castes but had married two years ago after they fell in love. However, she had approached Thrissur police and Ernakulam North police alleging that her husband abandoned her. 

Alleging that police did not initiate action on her complaint, she approached Central Police with the same complaint on Wednesday. The police said that in her complaint she had not raised the issue of dowry harassment. However, the family members of the woman lodged a complaint on Thursday alleging dowry harassment by her husband and family. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dowry harassment suicide Kerala
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp