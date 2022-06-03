Shortage of vehicles, experienced drivers pose challenge to schools

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the students got back to classes after a long gap, the schools in the state are finding it difficult to tackle the shortage of buses and trained drivers. “When the schools shifted to online classes during the lockdown, our vehicles went off the roads. Two long years of idleness and lack of proper maintenance have rendered our vehicles unfit for the roads,” said Sabu K J, who had been ferrying students of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir in Elamakara for the past 20 years. “The two years were a nightmare!” he said.

Sabu said people like him didn’t have any connections with those in other industries as they have been driving for schools for so many years. “Hence, we remained jobless for these two years,” said Sabu who survived the pandemic time because of some well-wishers among the group of parents whose wards he used to drop at schools. “To get my van back into running conditions, I had to spend nearly `50,000,” he said.

Many of the drivers even sold their vehicles as it became an uphill task to maintain them. But for Sabu, that too wasn’t viable as the price offered was very low. “I wouldn’t have been able to even pay my loans with that amount,” said Sabu. Santhosh R P, who has been in the field for the past nine years, said, “I was forced to sell my vehicle at a low price as I was unable to pay back the loan. I had started off with a small vehicle and gradually shifted to bigger ones. But I lost everything when the pandemic struck.”

Santhosh, who ferries the students of St Teresa’s Convent Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Ernakulam, takes the students in a rented vehicle now. However, he said, a lot of parents are not interested in using the services due to the increase in the fee.

“The parents are now ferrying their wards in own vehicles and this has led to an increase in the traffic around the schools,” he added. The schools were forced to come up with their own route maps to drop the students. Meanwhile, All Kerala Self Financing Private Schools Association director Shijo Augustine said a lot of schools are facing a shortage of trained drivers to operate their buses. “When the pandemic struck, the school authorities laid off the drivers as they were unable to pay the drivers,” he said.

However, now when the schools reopened, it became difficult to recruit drivers due to state government’s new guidelines. As per the order, only those who have undergone training under the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) should be recruited in schools. But there is a dearth of such drivers, said Shijo.

“Though there are several candidates for the job, the schools are not able to do anything due to the guidelines. it would be great if the government took the initiative to hold another training session preferably towards the end of this month or early next month,” he said. As to the lack of enough buses, he said, the schools are using the service of private agencies. However, using the services of private agencies does involve a risk factor, he said.