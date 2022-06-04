300 MT acid barge launched by KSINC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of encouraging goods transportation through waterways, a 300 metric tonne acid barge was launched by Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). The barge will mainly transport items from Travancore Cochin Chemicals Ltd to Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd in Chavara.



Managing director of KSINC, Prasanth Nair, said that per year 20,000 metric tonne goods movement is expected along the stretch. The barge--with 40.3m length, 8.5m width and 2.75m height--was installed at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore. Presently the barge is at Thoppumpady KSINC shipyard.

According to KSINC officials, with the new barge coming in, the risk of transporting acid through roads could be avoided.