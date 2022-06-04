Navy officer to officiate in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior sailor of Indian Navy, Antony Abraham, has been selected referee for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers scheduled to commence in Malaysia on June 8. Abraham holds the post of Master Chief Petty Officer (Physical Training) of the Southern Naval Command and is presently serving on board Naval Ship Sujata based in Kochi. He is one among the two international referees in the services.

Starting his career as a referee in 2005, Antony Abraham qualified as a national referee in 2012 and was selected by FIFA in 2015. He is one among the 18 FIFA qualified referees in India. He has been refereeing in various national and international tournaments like Santosh Trophy, Federation Cup, ISL and World Cup qualifiers.