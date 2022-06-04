STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Navy officer to officiate in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Senior sailor of Indian Navy, Antony Abraham, has been selected  referee for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers scheduled to commence in Malaysia on June 8.

Published: 04th June 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Antony Abraham

Antony Abraham

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior sailor of Indian Navy, Antony Abraham, has been selected  referee for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers scheduled to commence in Malaysia on June 8. Abraham holds the post of Master Chief Petty Officer (Physical Training) of the Southern Naval Command and is presently serving on board Naval Ship Sujata based in Kochi. He is one among the two international referees in the services.

Starting his career as a referee in 2005, Antony Abraham qualified as a national referee in 2012 and was selected by FIFA in 2015. He is one among the 18 FIFA qualified referees  in India. He has been refereeing in various national and international tournaments like Santosh Trophy, Federation Cup, ISL and World Cup qualifiers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp