‘Queen’ Kochi must make right moves to let tourism cruise

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi is known as the ‘Tourism Gateway’ of Kerala. It is also known as the Queen of Arabian Sea. However, when it comes to cruise tourism even though Kochi has a huge potential, it has been found lacking. At a time when cruise tourism is gaining importance and its potential is being recognised by the Central government, the lack of a proper ecosystem is proving to be a dampener for the tourism sector in the state.

According to Rajesh P R, a tour guide, Kochi needs to be known by another name. “It should be known as a Cruise Hub all over the world. And why shouldn’t it be called so? Kochi is suitably placed when it comes to connecting various tourist destinations in the state be it via road or waterways,” he said.

“However, the absence of proper infrastructure at the cruise terminal makes the realisation of such a dream a difficult one,” he added. At present, only one cruise company comes calling regularly. “That can be changed if the infrastructural facilities are increased at the port. Be it foreign tourists or the ones coming from other states in the country on cruise liners, they have to go through immigration procedures at the port before being allowed to go sightseeing,” he said.

“One thing that can be done is to set up an emergency immigration system that would speed up the procedure, while the second but the most important one is the construction of a shelter on the wharf to provide shade to those waiting for their turn,” he added.

People from the lone cruise company that calls at the port had complained about the lack of such a shelter, he added. There is a huge demand for cruise trips, said Isaac Francis, director, Santa Monica. “Of course, a terminal has been built. But before reaching it, the tourists have to wait a long time in the sun. Another issue is the lack of a cafeteria. One has to go a long way outside to find a decent restaurant,” he said. Since September 2021, Cordelia has called at the port 14 times, he added.

According to him, it doesn’t help to be greeted by huge piles of waste when the tourists exit the wharf on their way to various tourist places. “Something needs to be done about it,” said Rajesh. Another thing that the government can do is come up with an app that will provide all the necessary details regarding tourist places and other associated information, he said. At present, these are provided by tour guides, he added.

