Court denies pre-arrest bail to mother

KOCHI: Even as police continue to remain clueless on how a three-year-old girl child at Thrikkakara suffered brutal injuries on her body, her mother’s attempt to get anticipatory bail backfired with a local court rejecting it. While the mother identified as Ganga S, 38, of Kumbalam, has reiterated her version that the injuries were self-inflicted by the child and she has been falsely implicated in the case,

Additional Sessions Judge G Girish dismissed her plea observing “it appears that either the petitioner herself had inflicted those injuries upon that child or she is trying to shield the culprit who perpetrated the said treacherous cruelty upon the child.”

A senior police officer, who is part of the team probing the case, said the child’s mother had not given any additional details despite repeated questioning. “The child is presently under the care of her father. As of now, she is the only suspect in the case. We will take a call on arresting her soon,” the officer said, adding that the child sustained serious injuries throughout her body, including burns and fracture of left arm, while she was under the care and protection of her mother.

It was on February 21 that Thrikkakara police registered the case against the mother based on the information received from Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical Mission Hospital, Kolenchery, where the child was admitted with serious injuries.