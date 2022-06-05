Internal complaints committees set up only in 8,286 offices

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the Hema Committee report is being discussed widely, an RTI query revealed that a large number of offices, both government and private, are yet to set up internal complaints committees (ICCs). In fact, the state government started addressing the issue only after the RTI query reached the women and child development directorate.

“The implementation of the Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act, 2013, is vital in curbing the exploitation of women at their workplaces. However, that is not happening,” said Jacob Santhosh P M, member of the National Campaign for People’s Right to Information (NCPRI), Ernakulam.

He said though rules stipulate the creation of ICCs in offices that have more than 10 employees and imposing a fine of Rs 50,000 on the employers who don’t abide by the norm, nothing much has happened. Even now, ICCs have been formed only in 8,286 offices in the state, according to the women and child development directorate.

According to him, the shocking fact was revealed after a sexual harassment complaint was filed by a Plus-Two teacher in Kottayam against the principal. “When we inquired, we found that the school didn’t have an ICC. So, I sent a letter to the school manager pointing out the same. The letter led the management to draw up a tripartite agreement under which it was stated that the principal would not indulge in such activities,” he said.

However, the principal threatened the teacher again which prompted her relatives to lodge a complaint with the district collector highlighting the fact that the school didn’t have an ICC. “But when the collector sent a query regarding the matter in 2017, the school authorities said they had formed an ICC. But such a committee was not in existence when the incident happened,” said Santhosh.

