Lawyers try to attack accused on district court premises

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tense situation prevailed on district court premises here on Saturday evening when a group of lawyers allegedly tried to manhandle a person who was brought to the court after he was arrested for allegedly attacking a lawyer following a quarrel over a minor vehicle accident involving the lawyer’s car.

Police said the lawyers charged at the person identified as Jio Sebastian when he was brought to the court in a police jeep from Central police station. Police said the windshield of the jeep was broken in the incident. Later, Jio was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. It was on Friday morning that the accused entered into a fight with the lawyer.