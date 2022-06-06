STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Gang robs businessman in Kochi posing as IT officials

Posing as Income Tax officials, a four-member gang robbed an Aluva native of around 300 gm of gold and Rs 1.8 lakh from a house on Sunday.

Published: 06th June 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Posing as Income Tax officials, a four-member gang robbed an Aluva native of around 300 gm of gold and Rs 1.8 lakh from a house on Sunday. The ‘officials’ arrived at the house on Sunday and ‘raided’ the house for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

The gang members told the house owner and family not to make phone calls and also showed fake identity cards on their phones to make them believe that they were Income Tax officers. They then carried out searches at the house and ‘seized’ the ornaments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income tax Robbery Aluva
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp