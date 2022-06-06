Gang robs businessman in Kochi posing as IT officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Posing as Income Tax officials, a four-member gang robbed an Aluva native of around 300 gm of gold and Rs 1.8 lakh from a house on Sunday. The ‘officials’ arrived at the house on Sunday and ‘raided’ the house for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

The gang members told the house owner and family not to make phone calls and also showed fake identity cards on their phones to make them believe that they were Income Tax officers. They then carried out searches at the house and ‘seized’ the ornaments.