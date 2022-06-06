STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goshree bridge in Kochi turns 18, but public transport still in poor condition

The Goshree bridge turned 18 on Sunday. During the inauguration in 2004, the authorities had promised the islanders would have smooth connectivity to the mainland via private and KSRTC buses.

Walkway near Goshree bridge in Kochi | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Goshree bridge turned 18 on Sunday. During the inauguration in 2004, the authorities had promised the islanders would have smooth connectivity to the mainland via private and KSRTC buses. The reality is, even now, several areas in the Goshree islands have little or inadequate transportation facility. 

“The then chief minister, A K Antony, had said the bridges would change the fortunes of not just the islanders but the entire state. But the poor public transport system explains the backwardness of the area and how little fortune the opening of the bridges has brought to the people of the islands,” said Majnu Komath, chairman of the Goshree Action Council. 

Though some buses ply on the route, commuters have to get down at the High Court junction and catch other buses. Komath said several meetings were held with transport ministers and other related officials to ensure proper public transportation to and from the Goshree islands to the mainland. Yet the situation remains the same. 

“After the formation of the Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority in 2019, it was suggested that the agency shouldn’t be restricted to city limits,” Komath pointed out. He said the KMTA later approved the proposal and the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre was assigned to study the entry of buses from the Goshree islands to the city. 

Comments

