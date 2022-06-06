Neighbour stabs woman to death in revenge attack in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a suspected case of retaliation over the murder of his wife eight years ago, a 57-year-old stabbed a woman to death in Palluruthy on Sunday. Saraswathi -- wife of Dharmajan, of Venattuparambil, Vyasapuram -- died on the spot of stab wounds to her neck and other parts of the body, a police officer said. Dharmajan, who sustained severe injuries in the attack, has been admitted to the Ernakulam General Hospital.

Jayan of Kattissery Veettil, the couple’s neighbour, was arrested while attempting to escape after the incident. The police have also recovered the weapon used for the attack from his possession. The police officer said Jayan arrived at the house around 2pm in search of Dharmajan, who was asleep at the time.

Jayan woke him up and stabbed him. Attempting to escape the attack, Dharmajan ran out of the house and took shelter inside a relative’s house nearby. Jayan then proceeded to attack Saraswathy who came out of the bathroom. On seeing Jayan, she ran to the neighbour’s house but he chased her and stabbed her multiple times, the officer said.

Police said, Jayan attacked the couple as their son, Madhu, had stabbed to death his 47-year-old wife, Sindu, on April 16, 2014. Madhu was arrested for the crime and was serving life imprisonment. Recently, Madhu was out on parole but was sent back to jail on May 12. Jayan had been planning the attack for around a month, the officer said.

The assistant commissioner of police, Mattanchery, said the Palluruthy police has launched an inquiry. Dharmajan ‘s condition is now stable.

Murder in retaliation

Jayan attacked the couple as their son, Madhu, had stabbed to death his 47-year-old wife, Sindu, on April 16, 2014