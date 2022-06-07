STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Green Corridor in Kochi remains a non-starter

Nearly a year has passed since the announcement of a ‘Green Corridor’ in the city.

Published: 07th June 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image| S Udayshankar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly a year has passed since the announcement of a ‘Green Corridor’ in the city. It was also announced, in August 2021, that the detailed project report (DPR) for the corridor -- a 2.5km stretch between Ernakulam Town and Ernakulam Junction railway stations -- will be ready by November. However, nothing has happened since then and the much-hyped proposal to decongest MG Road and Banerjee Road remains a non-starter. 

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the Covid pandemic and the slow pace of the smart city work have delayed the project. “There is no DPR. We have only carried out a survey and made estimates,” he said.
The project was to be implemented with a USD 1 million grant under the European Union’s Mobilise Your City (MYC) initiative, with the support of a French development agency. 

Subsequently, the Railways, revenue department and the Kochi corporation held a joint inspection. The Mayor refused to divulge further details. According to the proposal, the ‘Green Corridor’ was to be 12m wide with cycle tracks, walkways and utility ducts. Electric-autorickshaws and battery-operated buggies were to ply on it. The proposal was studied by the students of the Government Engineering College, Thrissur, and the TKM Engineering College, Kollam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Green Corridor
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp