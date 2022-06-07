STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi's SRV high school section to admit girls soon

The 177-year-old SRV High School, located in the heart of Kochi city, is entering a new era.

Published: 07th June 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 177-year-old SRV High School, located in the heart of Kochi city, is entering a new era. The school, so far meant exclusively for boys, will soon be admitting girls too. The development follows a recent Old Students’ Association (OSA) meeting that saw a lot of ideas being discussed.

“At present, girls are there only in the higher secondary section. The school has applied for the admission of girls in the high school section too, and an approval from the education department is awaited,” said M P Sreedharan, secretary of the SRV alumni association. 

Besides providing top-quality academic guidance and training, the school is offering a lot of other services like free noon meals and uniforms to all its students, he said.“The school has also launched a scheme that involves travel on Kochi Metro to and from the school at a subsidised rate. The school also provides free notebooks to its students,” he said. 

The other thing offered by the school is a free training facility for sports events like football, cricket, basketball, badminton, volleyball and table tennis. “SRV also promises special classes for personality development and regular medical camps. Financial aid is provided to deserving students,” Sreedharan said. Steps are being taken to start NCC and Student Police Cadet units in the school besides classes in music, dance and fine arts, he pointed out.

