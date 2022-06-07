Youth’s fatal fall: PWD assistant engineer held, minister Riyas says none will be spared

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An assistant engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD) was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a youth after the motorbike he was on fell into a ditch at a bridge construction site in Tripunithura last week.

Muvattupuzha native Vinitha Varghese, 41, employed in the PWD Bridges division, was arrested for causing death by negligence. No signboard had been placed at the site to warn motorists of the construction. Vinitha is the third person to be arrested. PWD overseer Sumesh, and contractor Varkichan K Vallamattam were nabbed on Sunday. The trio has been released on station bail, said an officer with the Hill Palace police.

Though PWD officials have faced action in the past for negligence during construction works, this is said to be the first time there has been an arrest. Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas announced a department-level inquiry into the incident. “The government will take strict action against those responsible. There will be no compromise. A department-level inquiry will be conducted along with the ongoing probe,” he told reporters in Fort Kochi on Monday.

Vishnu Madhavan, 28, of Eroor died on Friday while his friend Adharsh, 28, suffered injuries in the accident that took place at the construction site of the under-constructionTripunithura-Puthiyakavu Road bridge. Adharsh is being treated at Kottayam MCH.

Action taken in past

April 7: Kochi police booked Kerala Water Authority staff after a two-wheeler rider fell in a pothole. KWA had dug up the road but did not put up a warning board.

August 2019: KWA assistant engineer booked for death of K C Ajitha, 43, a staffer of Kozhikode Cooperative Hospital. A lorry ran over Ajitha after she hit a pothole and fell off her scooter.