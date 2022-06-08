Carvings from life

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: At Kalpathy in Palakkad resides 72-year-old K Kunchankutti and 62-year-old C Lakshmi. Out on the front porch, both can be seen together busy hand-picking coconuts and carving the shells. Since 2004, this has been their daily routine.

Before his foray into the art world, Kunchankutty was a farmer. With a meagre income, he used to provide for the entire family. But in late 2000, the couple had to stop farming following a land dispute. The brave hearts didn’t stop, instead found a new way for self-sustenance.

“Other than farming, we didn’t have much knowledge about anything. All we needed was a way to survive and overcome the mounting financial struggle. One of our relatives came up to us and asked whether we could make a monkey toy out of a coconut shell for him. Though we were aware of plates made of coconut shells, the process was new for us. However, without any second thought, my husband said yes and made a toy. It was an amateur attempt,” says Lakshmi.

The couple realised that all it took was a knife and dried coconut shell to make it. They decided to take it up as their living thereafter. Kunchankutty has a knack for learning things fast and is skilled artistically. “This trait runs in our family. I can replicate things easily. At first, our products didn’t have any finishing. So, we thought of ways to achieve something close to perfection. To date, we haven’t attended any classes. Everything that we do, we learnt it ourselves,” says Kunchankutty.

Lakshmi, who never had any idea of the craft, also joined her husband without hesitation. “Without even knowing the basics, we went in head first. Our situation was that grim,” says Lakshmi. Being a part of Kudumbashree has helped the couple start the venture. The officials provided them with loans to get the necessary machinery for carving the shells. They also promised to help sell their products. Though they started with utility items like plates, cups, and glasses, Kunchankutty started making more art, including flowers, deity figures and more.

Out of curiosity, their kids too started asking the couple to make figurines of animals.“During Ratholsavam, one of the popular festivals in Kalpathi, the temple structure we made became a huge hit. We have been making them every year since,” says Lakshmi. With intricate detailing, their products found a place in the market and even on e-commerce platforms. As part of Kudumbasree’s Sarasmela, the two even travelled to Kolkata and Delhi with their artworks.

Kunchankutty and Lakshmi go to market together and source around 200kg of coconuts at one go. “It is challenging to get the right-sized coconut. We remove the eyes on the shell and cut it into two halves and extract the flesh out. Then we smoothen the surface and carve the designs,” says Lakshmi.

Struggles

It’s been years since the two started their venture, however, still Kunchankutty and Lakshmi don’t have a house number. “When the Basic Tax Register (BTR) was taken, the village officials claimed that house, which was constructed five years ago, was built after covering up a pond. After every rain, water used to get stagnant in the area. Since water used to clog people used to call the area ‘pottakkulam’. Before building the house, we used to farm vegetables on the land.

If it was a waterbody, then cultivation wouldn’t have happened, right? Due to this, we don’t have a house number,” says Lakshmi. Due to the issue, the two are unable to build a manufacturing unit and cannot run an enterprise of their own. “For decades, we have been doing our work on the front porch. It is getting very difficult to manage now. The dust from the shell spreads everywhere. Apart from this, we are happy to have chosen this profession. Our interest in art is helping us be self-sufficient at this age,” says Kunchankutty.

