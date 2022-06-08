STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For a monsoon wedding!

Published: 08th June 2022

Actress and model Nikhila Vimal in a La Novia collection

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: When we think of brides, we often imagine them decked up in white or even ivory shade trousseau. The ‘tradition’ took a backseat when silver, beige, pink, and other pastel hues started becoming popular for the big day. 

However, now these shades are also becoming outdated. Kochi-based designer Tiya Neil Karikkassery’s venture T&M Signature has dropped a new contemporary collection which steers away from the traditional tone of weddings.

Their latest bridal edition — ‘La Novia’ — follows intricate designs with various motifs and shiny shimmers. The edit includes three flawless collections. The most hit among them is Tiya’s tribute to the monsoon season. The outfit exclusively launched for monsoon weddings has caught many off guard. 

The design in a mellow pastel tone of green — the least expected colour for a bride — has become a trendsetter. “The colour is in line with monsoon greenery and translucent drops of rain. The burst of green on earth during the monsoon inspired me to come up with the colour tone — the lightest of all green. All of us expect a bride to wear the standard pastel hues. But with this collection, I want to reverse expectations,” says Tiya.

The six yards of sheer elegance is handcrafted. Usually, the brand embeds more pearls and precious stones on the borders. This time, giving their signature style a twist, the saree and sleeves are adorned with embroidery works. The leafy and intricate floral embroidery is accentuated with the small pearls, cut and glass beads. There is a chequered design on the long sleeves that end in scallop trims. 

“We are known for the chequered design. But this time embroidery was given the upper hand,” adds the designer. With the ever-popular illusion neckline, the ensemble also reflects the style of the West. The net fabric can be levelled up even better when accessorised correctly. According to the designer, a choker would go very well.

For the second collection in the edit, a heavier approach is given. The lavender-shaded skirt and top are made in raw silk and are heavily adorned with pearls and beads. The third collection — which hasn’t been launched yet — comes in a pink shade. This too comes with some experiments. 

“The skirts have golden colour foil prints. These are quite unusual for bridal wear,” says Tiya. Compared to the traditional bridal collections, La Novia comes as a sweet surprise for the brides.

@ t.and.msignature

