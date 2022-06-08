‘Helmet’ helps cops nab man who robbed fuel pump staffer of Rs 5,000

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A ‘helmet’ has helped the police nab the accused who at knifepoint robbed Rs 5,000 from a petrol pump staffer in the city last month. The accused, Saheer S, 35, of Paravoor was arrested on Tuesday.



Police said that other criminal cases are pending against him at various police stations and he is known for roaming around the city on a bullet motorcycle wearing a particular helmet. Though the accused came to the petrol pump on the day of the incident on a scooter along with another person to commit the crime, he wore the same helmet.

Though Saheer had covered his face with a cloth, police zeroed in on him after noticing his helmet from the CCTV visuals. Based on this, the police nabbed the accused and during the interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Police have launched a search for the person who assisted him to rob the petrol pump staffer.

It was on May 29 around 10.30 pm that a youth walked into a petrol pump at Banerji Road and robbed Rs 5,000 from a staffer at knifepoint. The incident took place at Hindustan Petroleum (HP) pump situated between Kacheripady and Kaloor.

The staffer was sitting alone in the office when the accused walked in and asked for engine oil for his Bullet bike. When the staffer said there was no engine oil available, he rushed toward him and pulled out a knife from his pocket, and threatened to kill him. As the accused couldn’t find any money in the office, he fled with Rs 5,000 which was in the staff’s pocket.