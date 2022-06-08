STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Piece of necklace bead removed from lung of 1-year-old

A piece of necklace bead that accidentally got stuck in the left lung of a one-year-old was successfully removed by a team of doctors at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:53 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A piece of necklace bead that accidentally got stuck in the left lung of a one-year-old was successfully removed by a team of doctors at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi. Binshad and Fathima, parents of the child who hail from Perumbavoor, noticed their child coughing severely and took him to a nearby hospital. The X-ray of the lungs revealed the presence of a foreign body.  

A team of doctors headed by Dr Tinku Joseph, chief interventional pulmonologist, successfully removed the necklace bead from the upper lobe of the left lung through a rigid bronchoscopy procedure that lasted for 30 minutes. “The lodged foreign body was the cause of recurrent chest infection which the child suffered, and such rare instances should be suspected in adults suffering from recurrent non-resolving pneumonia,” said Dr Tinku Joseph. 

The child was discharged from the hospital within 24 hours after the procedure. “The bead was made of round-shaped plastic and glass. Removal of such foreign bodies is difficult due to its anatomical location and lack of efficient tools,” Dr Tinku added. It is believed that the child would have accidentally aspirated it while playing. However, the parents are unaware of how it exactly happened. 
 

