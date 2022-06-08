Trash on Queen’s Walkway, Piyush Goyal expresses disgust

By Express News Service

KOCHI: People of Kerala are known for hygiene consciousness, but Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal who went on a plogging drive at Kochi’s favourite hangout space had to return disillusioned as what welcomed him was garbage littered all over the walkway. The minister who reached Marine Drive at 7am on Tuesday went on a plogging drive on the Queen’s Walkway stretch along with a group of BJP workers. However, he was disgusted to see heaps of trash spilling on the walkway.

He picked up plastic bottles and waste papers and tried to drain out the rainwater on the walkway. Mahila Morcha national secretary Padmaja S Menon, state vice-president Vineetha Hariharan, Minority Morcha state president Jiji Joseph, BJP district vice-president S Saji and other leaders accompanied him during the drive. Speaking to mediapersons, he expressed disappointment in Kochi’s deteriorating standards in cleanliness.

“I was disappointed to see Kochi which was ranked fifth in the Swachatha index at the national level in 2015 slipping to the rank of 324 in 2021 which is one of the most disastrous situations. I saw garbage littered all around and the garbage bins were not cleaned for weeks and months together. The administration -- both at the state and local levels -- is responsible for the situation,” said Piyush Goyal.

Responding to the minister’s comments, Kochi corporation health standing committee chairperson T K Ashraf said immediate steps would be taken to clean the walkway. “The Marine Drive Walkway is maintained by the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) and the corporation only provides vehicle for garbage transportation. We will look into the allegation and take immediate steps to clean the walkway,” he said.

However, corporation opposition leader Antony Kureethara said the waste collection and disposal in the entire corporation has been a total mess. “There is a shortage of cleaning staff in divisions and waste is getting accumulated in all divisions. The pushcarts provided for waste collection are unusable and the vehicles are in the workshop. The situation is pathetic and we will raise the issue at the council meeting on Thursday,” he said.

Activist Ranjit Thampy said he had seen the union minister picking garbage on Queen’s Walkway on Tuesday morning. “People are dumping waste on the walkway and into the mangroves. However, the condition of Marine Drive is better as three women have been engaged in cleaning,” he said.