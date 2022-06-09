Actor assault case accused Sanal Kumar gets life term for raping minor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ninth accused in the 2017 actor abduction case was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Pocso Special Court here for raping a minor in 2013. Sanal Kumar, 45, of Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta was also slapped a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh. The incident related to the case took place in 2013. The accused abducted a 14-year-old girl and took her to Palani where she was raped multiple times.

After a complaint was lodged by the father of the girl at Kalamassery police station, Sanal and the victim were traced four days later. Sanal went absconding after being released on bail. Later, he was again arrested in a marriage cheating case registered at Maradu police station. While staying in jail, Sanal befriended Pulsar Suni, who is the first accused in the actor abduction and rape case. Sanal helped Suni to hide a mobile phone that was used to make calls from the jail. The mobile phone was later seized from Sanal’s house.

After being released on bail in the actor abduction case, he went absconding again. Following a warrant issued by the court, he was arrested in 2019.Sanal was found guilty of abduction and rape. For abduction, Sanal was sentenced to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 25,000. Similarly for rape, he was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh as fine. The court ordered Sanal to face sentences for abduction and rape separately.