STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Beware! Rackets now offer houses they don’t possess

Idukki native duped of Rs 8 lakh by trio who gave ad for leasing house 

Published: 09th June 2022 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Think twice before taking a house on lease in the city without checking the owner’s background. The police have warned that there are rackets in the city that place advertisements on online platforms showing houses available on lease when these actually do not belong to them. The police unearthed the activities of one such racket when a probe was carried out into a complaint lodged by an Idukki native who took a house in the city on lease after seeing an ad and later found out that the house belonged to someone else. 

The police said Noufal Husain, 27, of Chettupara in Idukki had been duped of Rs 8 lakh by the racket which made him take the house on lease. Based on the complaint lodged by Noufal, the police registered a case against Ajith Kumar, 45, of Karyamuttom in Thrissur and Faisal, 40, and Sarath, 36, both residents of Elamakkara in Ernakulam. 

The police said though the main accused, Ajith Kumar, tried for an anticipatory bail arguing that the fraud was committed in connivance with the complainant, the sessions court refused to accept it and denied him bail. The court observed, “It is apparent from the prosecution records that the accused, who was having no right of ownership over the building, had obtained Rs 8 lakh from the complainant and put him in possession of the said building after fraudulently and dishonestly inducing him to believe that the said building belonged to him (Ajith Kumar).”

A senior police officer said, “There is a growing demand for independent houses in the city and fraudsters are targeting those who move into the city from other districts.”As per the probe, Noufal saw the advertisement on the online app put up by Sarath and contacted him. Sarath introduced Noufal to Faisal who took him to Ajith Kumar introducing Ajith as the owner of the house at Ponekkara mentioned in the ad. 

“A forged tax receipt of the house in the name of Ajith Kumar was shown to Noufal to convince him about the ownership. Noufal paid an advance amount of Rs 8 lakh through account transfer,” a police officer said, adding that the accused also forged a mortgage deed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp