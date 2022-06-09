Bird watcher found dead in Bhoothathankettu forest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bird watcher KV Eldhose, 59, of Punnekad in Kothamangalam, was found dead in Bhoothathankettu forest area on Wednesday morning. The family members on Tuesday lodged a man missing complaint with the Kothamangalam police, who then launched a search. He was found hanging from a tree in Chattakallu forest area at 9am on Wednesday. According to the police, a bottle of poison was also found near the body.

The funeral will be held at Punnekad St George Jacobite church cemetery at 10am on Thursday. Eldhose had started his career as a bird watcher at Thattekad bird sanctuary in 1990s, and he later became a tourist guide taking tourists through the Thattekad bird sanctuary. He later opened a resort near Thattekad sanctuary and used to organise tour programmes for bird lovers to Wagamon and Thekkady.

During the Covid pandemic, the tourism sector suffered a huge setback which landed him in financial crisis. According to family members, he has been suffering from depression for quite some time. “He was a dedicated bird watcher and used to help me during the 1990s. Later, he became a tourist guide and started a resort. He had good knowledge about birds visiting Thattekad and was the preferred guide of foreigners visiting the sanctuary,” said ornithologist R Sugathan. He is survived by wife Emy and children Ashi and Aiva.