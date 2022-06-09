Interesting year in the making

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

KOCHI: State of Play is PlayStation’s regular checkpoint with their gaming audience, giving us the what’s what on the games that have been brewing for their consoles the PS4 and the PS5. While I have covered the hype on the State of Play in columns over the past few years, I am very conscious that I am reviewing trailers. And it probably really means nothing. The actual game could be very different. But having said that, events like these are sometimes the best way for developers to interact with gamers pre-release, to figure out if people do like what they’re up to. I’m going to list the few upcoming games

Stray: The game about a cat in a cyberpunk universe has been teased multiple times last year. The most recent trailer looks amazing. Right now, it seems like a well-made puzzle-exploration adventure game and I am ready for when it hopefully releases in July for both PC and PlayStation. This is the first game developed by BlueTwelve studio and published by Annapurna Interactive.

Rollerdrome: This game was a surprise announcement. It features a crossover between a skating and a third-person shooter, set in a retrofuture universe. Roll7 — known best for their Olli series of games, developed it. The game involves establishing dominance over a leaderboard, while also uncovering a dark conspiracy that surrounds the plot. It is set to release in August for PC and PlayStation

Season: A Letter to the Future: This indie game grabs the final spot in my hype list from the State of Play. If you’ve been following this column long enough, you might know that I am a big fan of walking simulators — games that lack combat-based progression but have an excellent story. If Season’s trailer and its long development time is a hint, it already fits the bill. It is an atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game.

This list is by no means comprehensive — there were multiple good-looking games from Capcom that dominated the State of Play show this year which are worth a play. Can’t wait for the year ahead, with some great games lined up!