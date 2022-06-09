Raging over selective outrage

S Neeraj Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The hyperactive meme world has proclaimed Johnny Depp as the “first man to win an argument with a woman”, following his victory in a $10 million libel suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Social observers are divided over the verdict, with many believing that Amber was denied justice. Johnny, certainly, is no saint. But let’s not go there.

Ancient wisdom cautions that arguing with women is not a great idea. But me being an idiot (I), sticking the neck out — and often getting choke-slammed has been one of my hazardous traits while interacting with members of the smarter sex (yes, some studies suggest women are intellectually superior to men).

Some days ago, it happened again. I took on three fierce feminist (FF) friends while discussing a ‘MeToo’ upheaval against a Malappuram-based former school teacher, accused of abusing students throughout his career. The confab meandered into the sensitive zone of ‘selective outrage’, and why some celeb activists and civic hawks who shall not be named maintained deafening silence on some issues.

I: “Why haven’t they uttered a word? Do you people think our society suffers from the issue of selective outrage?”

FF 1 pounces in: “How can you accuse them of hushing up? How can you expect them to take up every issue in the world?”

FF 2: “It’s unfair to target the celebs (who shall not be named). They are doing their bit.”

I: “I mean no disrespect to them. But, on what basis do they select issues or victims to extend solidarity or support? What are the parameters that need to be ticked for social outrage? Some cases create a stir, but some equally outrageous ones die a quiet death.”

FF 3: “Well, there is some truth in that. I recently exited a high-profile group of feminists, as some of them were openly shielding an abuser due to certain affiliations.”

FF 1: “But why blame the celebs (who shall not be named)? They have so much on their heads. Sometimes the issues they take on society’s behalf overwhelm them.”

I: “Oh, my God!”

FF 1: “Yes. They deal with a lot of trauma.”

I: “So, their selective silence has nothing to do with being part of any ‘lobby’ or their ideological leaning, right?”

FF 1: “See, even they are humans. They have fears. They have to survive, too. Why would they jeopardise their careers or livelihoods? And, who are you to demand that?”

I: “Ah, there we go!”

FF 3: “I think we should go get a coffee.”

Debate ends.

FF 2 (the next day): “I heard some activists who took up the Malappuram case have been facing threats.”

I: “From who?”

FF 2: “The party that shall not be named.”

FF 1: “Hmm...”

That night I broach the subject with the FF-in-chief (FF4) at home.

FF 4: “Don’t you have any other job?”

I: “Well, I thought asking uncomfortable questions was part of my job.”

FF 4: “You really want to argue on that, seriously?”

Ancient wisdom sets in. End of discussion.

PS: The writer is a male feminist in the garb of an MCP.

