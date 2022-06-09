Thieves’ ‘I-T raid’: Cops zero in on culprits

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Probing the incident in which a four-member gang posed as income tax officials to steal gold and cash from a house in Aluva, the special investigation team (SIT) has zeroed in on the robbers, said a source with the police department. However, the police refrained from divulging details, saying the probe would be affected.

The robbery took place on Sunday. The gang arrived at the house of Sanjay, a Maharashtra native who has settled in Kochi doing jewellery work. The gang stole a total of 300 grams of gold and Rs 1.8 lakh. The ‘raid’ at the house continued for nearly one and a half hours.

