Cascades calling, where are you?

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s just a two-hour drive, about 65km from Kochi. But on arriving here, one feels like being transported into another planet. A clam, green one. Athirappilly, home to the largest waterfall in Kerala, is an ideal weekend getaway that helps one cut off from the city’s cacophony and unwind on nature’s lap, soothed by jungle symphony.

Located on the Ernakulam- Thrissur border, the Athirappilly falls — ‘Niagara of south India’ — is truly a sight to behold. Flowing through the verdant greenery of the Sholayar range, the Chalakudy river that covers several cascades heads to the Arabian Sea. Just 5km away from the Athirappilly is the Vazhachal waterfall, which is equally captivating.

A double delight for nature lovers. During rainy season, the current here gets stronger and the raw power of nature leaves on spellbound. Camping at a resort by the stream is probably the best thing one could do over a weekend. Just inhale fresh oxygen and idle by the river, gazing at the hills wrapped in greenery! For those who enjoy some road tripping, a drive through the woods to the Sholayar dam is recommended. And do say hi to those macaques and, if lucky, the jumbos!

How to reach?

While travelling from Kochi, take left deviation from Chalakudy

Did you know ?

Scenes of several popular films have been shot at Athirappilly:

‘Ponnapuram Kotta’ starring Prem Nazir

‘Punnagai Mannan’ starring Kamal Haasan, Revathi, Rekha

‘Dil Se’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

‘Raavan’ starring Vikram, Prithviraj, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

‘Baahubali’ starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty

Visiting time: Between 8 am and 5 pm (falls & forest range)

Best time to visit: June to October

Flora and Fauna: The forest that surrounds Athirappilly falls is also the natural habitat of different species such as the great hornbill, Malabar pied hornbill, elephant, tiger (rare), leopard.

Popular attractions near Athirappilly

1.Vazhachal Waterfalls – 7km away

2.Sholayar Dam – 53.3km

3.Charpa Waterfalls – 3.4km

4. Thumboormuzhi Dam – 14km

5. Kodanad Elephant Training Centre – 41.5km

6. Illithode – 9.8km