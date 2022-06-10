Dengue: Health dept calls for anti-mosquito measures in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With dengue cases rising in Ernakulam district, the health department has urged the public to practice self-hygiene and to adopt safety measures against mosquito bites. According to the data with the health department, 1,471 dengue cases has been reported in the district so far this year. While 382 of those are confirmed dengue cases, six suspected and one confirmed death too have been reported.

“Self-hygiene and eradication of mosquito breeding spots is the key to tackling dengue. Aedes mosquitoes spreading dengue usually bite during the day. People should adopt preventive measures,” said District Medical Officer V Jayasree.

In May, 514 suspected and 131 confirmed dengue cases were reported. So far in June, 142 suspected and 62 confirmed cases have been reported from various places, the health department said.Dengue cases were mainly reported from Kochi corporation areas including Thammanam, Koothappady, Kaloor, Edappally, Ponnurunni, Vennala and Chalikkavattom, and areas under Thrikkakara muncipality. “Mosquito breeding spots at homes and office premises should be identified and cleaned. Those with symptoms including fever, body aches and headaches should consult a doctor,” the DMO said.: