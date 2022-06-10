SC verdict on buffer zones around protected forests worrisome: KCBC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on Thursday expressed its concerns regarding the recent Supreme Court verdict on the mandatory one-km buffer zone around protected forests. In a statement released here, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, the KCBC president, termed the verdict “worrisome”.

KCBC said the settlements and lives of farmers on the forest fringes will become miserable. “With this order, around four lakh acres of land around the 24 wildlife sanctuaries in the state has been declared as buffer zones. There would arise a situation that about one-and-a -half lakh families living in these zones would be left stranded and without homes. With the implementation of the strict rules of the buffer zones, the farmers in those zones are forced to leave their homes without any benefits or rewards,” the KCBC statement said.

The bishops’ council also said the verdict shows the government has not been able to convince the court of any of the demands raised by the farmers. “Environment protection has always been the policy of the Church. But imposing the entire burden of environmental protection on those living in regions bordering the forest is unfair,” the statement said.

The Council has urged the government to intervene and take measures to address the concerns of farmers in the buffer zones. “The central and state governments should be able to find a solution to this crisis,” read the statement. KCBC also raised concerns over rising attacks against Christians across the world.