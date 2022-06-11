Cheated by FACT employee, former expat seeks Rs 4.78 lakh to treat 4-year-old son

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The 41-year-old who lost Rs 4.78 lakh while seeking appointment as a casual labourer at FACT, Eloor, is desperate for speedy justice and to get his money back to treat his four-year-old son. Suraj, a resident of Kottuvally in Ernakulam, had given the money to Manmadan, an employee with the welfare office of the public sector company. Though Manmadan was arrested from Vaikom on May 15, he was granted bail four days later by the Judicial First Class Magistrate court in Kalamassery, considering his health condition.

Suraj, who had been a labourer with a chocolate-manufacturing company in the UAE, got acquainted with Manmadan earlier this year.“I decided to return to Kerala after my four-year-old son developed physical and mental issues. Manmadan promised to get me a job as a casual labourer at FACT. I became interested in the job as a casual labour at FACT gets over Rs 1,000 per day. Also, there is an ESI facility, which could help cover my son’s treatment expenses,” Suraj said.

Currently, he is working in the packing section of an aluminium company. Suraj said he paid a total of Rs 4.78 lakh on various occasions between February 17 and April 16. On one occasion, the money was transferred to Manmadan’s account. But on most occasions, Suraj used to hand over the money at a bakery near FACT, he said. When there was no response for over one month, Suraj approached the police which registered an FIR on May 11.

“Getting the money back is most important for me as I have to treat my child. Even the police officers don’t know whether it is possible. Some people told me I have to wait for years to get the money after the matter is settled in court. But my financial position has turned precarious after losing my savings earned from slogging it out abroad,” he said. After the arrest of Manmadan, the vigilance wing of FACT launched an internal probe and he was suspended from service. Further departmental action will be taken on the completion of the enquiry. The police said the investigation will be completed without delay and a chargesheet filed in the court.