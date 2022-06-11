STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Inspection of new Kochi Metro stretch over, green light awaited

Safety team tours 1.8km stretch between Vadakkekota and SN Junction in a train

Published: 11th June 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Safety inspection in progress on the Vadakkekkotta-SN Junction stretch of Kochi Metro on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Metro Rail safety commissioner’s inspection on the Vadakkekota-SN Junction stretch ended on Friday. As the bearing and pier inspection on the 1.8km-stretch has also been completed, all eyes are now on when the services will begin. 

According to Kochi Metro officials, discussions on the inspection will take place on Saturday. “The decision on beginning the services on the stretch will be taken only after these,” said an official. The inspection started on Thursday. The inspection by travelling on a Metro train also got over.

Escalator, signalling facilities, station control room and platform facilities for the passengers were also inspected. The inspection was led by Metro Rail Safety Commissioner Abhay Kumar Rai. The total cost of the construction is `453 crore, including `99 crore spent on acquiring land.

TRAVEL ANYWHERE FOR E5 ON 5TH ANNIVERSARY

Kochi Metro will celebrate its fifth anniversary on June 17. As part of it, Kochi Metro is offering passengers travel at a cost of Rs 5 per ticket that day. Kochi Metro MD Loknath Behera has urged the public to avail the offer and be a part of the celebrations. The travellers can board from any station to any destination for Rs 5. “On June 17, five years back, Kochi got the Metro rail for mass transport. There have been ups and downs for the company but we are dedicated to serving the people of Kochi. Metro is for the people and of the people. For the celebrations, we have decided that from 6am when the metro services begin that day, any person can buy a ticket for Rs 5. Those who have not travelled so far can experiment it,” said Behera.

