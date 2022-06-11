STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape accused capture crime on cam to blackmail survivors, kin

While one case was reported at the Ernakulam Town police station, the other was registered at the Central police station.

Published: 11th June 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probe into two separate rape cases in the city has revealed that the accused took videos and photos of the crime clandestinely to blackmail the survivors and their family members. In one case, the police were shocked to find that the accused had even sent the visuals of the crime to the survivor’s father. 

“In rape incidents, this is a very serious situation as the perpetrators take the pictures and videos to threaten the survivor and the family in case a police complaint is filed. The visuals are like the Damocles’ sword hanging over the head of the survivors,” a senior police officer said.

While one case was reported at the Ernakulam Town police station, the other was registered at the Central police station. “In both cases, we have seized the mobile phones used to record the crime. A probe is on to ascertain whether the accused have shared the videos and the photos to anyone else or made a copy of it,” said the officer. 

The accused in one case -- Dileep Nair, 38, of Palakkad – was arrested on May 12. According to the probe report, Dileep allegedly committed the rape and videographed the same at a hotel in the city. “The accused claimed that the sexual intercourse between him and the survivor was consensual. We are conducting a probe to ascertain the motive behind sending the videos to the father,” the officer said.

