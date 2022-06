By Express News Service

KOCHI: The team probing the theft case in which a five-member gang posing as Income Tax officials decamped with gold and cash after ‘raiding’ a house in Aluva on Sunday has arrested one of the gang members, who is a Goa native and a railway employee. Moulali Habbebul Shaik, 36, was arrested from Vasco in Goa.

The robbery gang had taken away around 300g of gold and `1.8 lakh from the house of Sanjay, a Maharashtra native who has settled in Kochi and is engaged in jewellery work.