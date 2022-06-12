STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Bus knocks down, kills motorbike rider on spot

A 35-year-old man died when a tourist bus knocked down his motorbike at Athani, near Angamaly, on Saturday.

Published: 12th June 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 35-year-old man died when a tourist bus knocked down his motorbike at Athani, near Angamaly, on Saturday. The deceased is Jiju Jacob, a resident of Kumbalangi. He was returning home after dropping his father off at the Muriyoor retreat centre when the incident occurred. When he reached Athani, a tourist bus headed from Malappuram to Alappuzha reportedly rear-ended his motorbike while trying to overtake the vehicle.

“The CCTV footage showed that the tourist bus was being driven in a reckless manner. The bus knocked down the two-wheeler while attempting to overtake it. We need to investigate further to get a comprehensive picture,” said a police officer.

The driver of the bus has been charged under Section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence). “The youth suffered serious head injury which resulted in his death. His helmet was completely damaged,” the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp