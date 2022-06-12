Bus knocks down, kills motorbike rider on spot

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 35-year-old man died when a tourist bus knocked down his motorbike at Athani, near Angamaly, on Saturday. The deceased is Jiju Jacob, a resident of Kumbalangi. He was returning home after dropping his father off at the Muriyoor retreat centre when the incident occurred. When he reached Athani, a tourist bus headed from Malappuram to Alappuzha reportedly rear-ended his motorbike while trying to overtake the vehicle.

“The CCTV footage showed that the tourist bus was being driven in a reckless manner. The bus knocked down the two-wheeler while attempting to overtake it. We need to investigate further to get a comprehensive picture,” said a police officer.

The driver of the bus has been charged under Section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence). “The youth suffered serious head injury which resulted in his death. His helmet was completely damaged,” the officer added.