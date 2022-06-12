STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre for cancer research, diagnostics launched

If it goes like this, there would come a stage in Kerala where one in four people is under risk.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan coming out after visiting the lab at Karkinos Healthcare’s advanced cancer care centre at Kaloor on Saturday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With an aim to detect cancer at an early stage and analyse specimens at molecular and genomic level, Karkinos Healthcare launched ‘Advanced Centre for Cancer Diagnostics and Research in Kaloor, Kochi, on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the centre.

“State-of-the-art labs and treatment facilities could be set up in the state if the government and private sectors join hands in the field of cancer treatment. For ensuring healthcare in the state, the government is ready to work with private enterprises. All support will be provided by the state government for tackling  rising cancer,” the chief minister said while inaugurating the centre.

“Compared to other states, Kerala is ahead in healthcare indices, especially related to mother and child deaths.  However, when it comes to lifestyle diseases we are behind. The increasing number of cancer patients in each 15 years reveals that. Cancer control strategies and cancer care awareness are been carried out in the state,” he said.

The advanced centre will serve as the central lab for the Karkinos global oncology network, analysing specimens at molecular and genomic level to aid in personalised targeted therapy, predicting possible response to treatment as well as to evaluate response by liquid biopsy.

“The focus is on early diagnostic tools, molecular assays for precision medicine, which are not readily available in the country. Karkinos strives to create an India- specific cancer genomic tumour panel and support other clinicians, scientists and academic organisations in various applied research programmes,” said Dr Moni Abraham Kuriakose, medical director and CEO of Karkinos, Kerala.

“Presently at least one in 10 people are under the risk of getting affected with cancer. If it goes like this, there would come a stage in Kerala where one in four people is under risk. We should not let that happen here,” added Dr Moni.

“Karkinos attempts to bring synergy in distributed healthcare infrastructure through technology, so that cancer screening can be done at the community level and patient care becomes coordinated and seamless,” said Sundar Raman, co founder of Karkinos.Karkinos has also installed the most advanced high-through put HPV assay equipment Cobas 800 in the Centre with the ability to test over 1200 Human Papilloma Virus. Karkinos has partnered with Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and Gyneacologic to support WHO’s mission of eliminating cervical cancer by 2030.

Karkinos had started oncology services from Idukki district last year and since then has expanded to Ernakulam, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram and Kasaragod. Karkinos Healthcare is a technology-driven oncology focused managed healthcare platform for early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences, and Mayor Anil Kumar spoke at the event.

