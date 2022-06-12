STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couple held for theft at petrol pump

The car that was used by the accused and the screwdriver used to break the office room of the petrol pump were recovered, said police.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Barely 48 hours after burglars struck a petrol pump at Cherai and decamped with Rs 1.35 lakh, the investigation team nabbed a couple from Thrissur who operated the theft. Josna Mathew, 22, and her husband Riyad, 22, hailing from Pattikkad, Thrissur, were arrested by Munambom police from a lodge at Athani in the district on Saturday.

The car that was used by the accused and the screwdriver used to break the office room of the petrol pump were recovered, said police. Officers said that they suspect that the accused were behind similar thefts that occurred at petrol pumps at Alangad, Thrissur, and Kunnamkulam. However, it has not been ascertained so far.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday at ‘Rambha Fuels’, a fuel station situated on the main roadside at Cherai Junction. The robbery came to light when the staff came to open the pump in the morning. The burglars managed to break open the lock of the office room. Riyad is an accused in 20 theft cases registered in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.

