Police bust ganja racket, nab kingpin from hideout in AP

KOCHI: While the inflow of cannabis from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala has become a big headache to enforcement authorities, the gang leader of a major racket smuggling ganja from there was nabbed from a hideout at Paderu, a Maoist-affected village in Andhra Pradesh. Balorda Bonji Babu, 34, was arrested by Ernakulam rural police in a case pertaining to seizure of 225 kg of ganja from Karukutti near Angamaly in November last year. Since the source of drugs could not be unearthed in several drug cases linked to other states, the arrest of Babu is a major breakthrough in this regard, according to officers.

A team of rural police was camping in the area for the past several days to nab Bonji Babu. When he was being taken to Kerala, his gang members waylaid the police team and attempted to rescue him. However, with the help of Andhra Pradesh police, the rural police team managed to bring him to Aluva. According to officers, the racket had transported tonnes of ganja to various states, including Kerala.

Anas, 41, of Perumbavoor, Faizal, 35, of Okkal, and Varsha, 22, of Shankhumukham, who are members of the gang associated with Babu, were arrested and 225kg of ganja was recovered from their possession at Karukutti near Angamaly. Upon interrogation, police came to know about the gang of Babu.

Police said, Paderu, a Maoist-affected area, has many agents including Keralites. Those arriving in the village from Perumbavoor and Aluva meet the agents and strike deals after examining the samples shown by middlemen. The vehicle is handed over to these persons, and they will return it after loading cannabis. The money will then be transferred to the savings bank account of Babu. The price there ranges from `2,000 to `3,000 per kilogram. When it reaches the state, the price shoots up to anywhere between `25,000 and `30,000. Once the drug reaches Perumbavoor or Aluva, it goes into the hands of wholesalers and beedi sellers at various locations.The rural police had seized about 800 kg of ganja transported from Andhra Pradesh in the past one-and-a-half years.